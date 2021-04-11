Pak vs Ireland series postponed

LAHORE: The T20I series between Pakistan and Ireland has been postponed once again as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) refused to provide ground to Cricket Ireland due to busy schedule.

Pakistan and Ireland were to face each other in a rescheduled two-matches T20I series in June. This series was earlier scheduled in July last year but was postponed due to Covid-19.

“ECB can’t provide us the ground due to their busy schedule this year. We will try to find out a new window for playing this series with Pakistan,” Cricket Ireland’s director of cricket operations was quoted as saying. Pakistan are scheduled to travel to England in July to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.