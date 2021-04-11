Welfare schemes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Under the Ehsaas Kafalaat Progamme, the government has planned to pay a monthly stipend of Rs2,000 to the underprivileged families.
It is hoped that in the future, the government will come up with more ways to help families from low-income households. The Ehsaas programme is a great initiative led by the incumbent government which will help put an end to poverty.
Haroon Murad
Ball Nigwar