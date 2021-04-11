Welfare schemes

Under the Ehsaas Kafalaat Progamme, the government has planned to pay a monthly stipend of Rs2,000 to the underprivileged families.

It is hoped that in the future, the government will come up with more ways to help families from low-income households. The Ehsaas programme is a great initiative led by the incumbent government which will help put an end to poverty.

Haroon Murad

Ball Nigwar