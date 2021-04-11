close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
Unemployed

Newspost

 
There are so many educated people who haven’t been able to find a good job. In our country, the rate of unemployment is quite high. In a report that was published last year, it was estimated that the number of unemployed people in the country will reach 6.65 million during the fiscal year 2020-21.

If immediate steps are not taken to deal with this problem, the country will face many challenges in the future.

Afroz MJ

Kech

