PM, President, world leaders condole Duke of Edinburgh’s death

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi along with other world leaders on Friday condoled the demise of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet: “My condolences on the demise of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service. His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered.”

President Dr Arif Alvi said in his tweet that he was saddened on the passing of Prince Philip. “In his demise, Pakistan has lost a sincere friend. In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers go out to Her Majesty, the Queen, the Royal family, and people of the United Kingdom,” he said.

Meanwhile, current and former world leaders joined a chorus of condolences from around the world following the death of Prince Philip.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Philip’s "extraordinary life and work", sending his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after her husband’s death was announced.

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

Former prime minister Tony Blair hailed Prince Philip’s public service, calling him "a man of foresight, determination and courage".

"He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths," he said, highlighting his environmental work.

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Prince Philip as a selfless servant of Britain and its people.

"From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye -- Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family," Biden said in a statement.

Former US president George W. Bush said Philip had represented his country "with dignity", honouring his "remarkable life".

"He devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement. "He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said he was "saddened" by Philip’s death, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Philip "a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others", in a tribute on behalf of his Commonwealth nation.

He will be "fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen" he said.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in his country after the passing of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," said the leader of the Commonwealth nation.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a unifying figure, calling him a "great man".

"His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community."

Prince Philip’s wife Elizabeth became queen in 1952 while on a trip to Kenya when her father passed away.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Philip’s military career and community work, saying his "thoughts are with the British people and the Royal family".

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," the leader of the Commonwealth country tweeted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the death of Prince Philip on Friday filled her with "great sadness" and that her "thoughts are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the royal family".

"His friendship with Germany, his straightforward nature and his sense of duty will remain unforgotten," Merkel said in a statement released by her spokeswoman.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Prince Philip a loyal servant to the United Kingdom who "lived a long life of service to his country".

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prince Philip and wished Queen Elizabeth "courage and mental fortitude in the face of a grievous and irreparable loss".

"He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally," a statement from the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter she was "saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip".

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his "deepest condolences" with the Royal family. "Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world," he wrote.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix paid tribute to Prince Philip’s "lively personality" and life of service.

"Throughout his long life, he committed himself with dedication to the British people and to his many duties and responsibilities. His lively personality never ceased to leave an unforgettable impression."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sent his condolences to the British PM after hearing the "sad news".

"Our thoughts and sympathy are with Britain’s Royal Family and the British people at this time of mourning."

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Prince Philip’s death, calling him "a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued".

"His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all," he said in a statement.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium tweeted that they were "deeply saddened" by Prince Philip’s passing.

"We wish to express our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, the British Royal Family, as well as to the people of the United Kingdom."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mourned Prince Philip on Twitter, saying his death was an "irreparable loss".

"Ukraine grieves together with Great Britain. Prince Philip lived a great life to serve his people and to be an example for the future generations".

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Prince Philip and sent his condolences to the Queen. Philip "lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to youth and the environment", he said on Twitter.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella praised Philip’s "exemplary dedication, accompanying the evolution of his country with an open and innovative spirit".

Italians would "cherish a grateful memory of his deep admiration for Italy’s artistic and cultural heritage", he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "I convey my deepest condolences on behalf of my country and the Turkish nation. I share the sorrow of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom."

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia hailed Prince Philip’s "sense of service and dedication to the crown and the United Kingdom," in a letter to Queen Elizabeth II.