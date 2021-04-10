People come and violate Constitution: Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa Friday said treason against the Constitution will be punished here and the hereafter and protection of the Constitution is necessary because it protects us, a local media reported.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa addressed a seminar concerning the Constitution and basic rights in Islam. He said people come and violate the Constitution which is not allowed and is treason. We have half Pakistan at the moment because the other half has parted from us, he added.

The justice said Quaid-i-Azam had affirmed that Pakistan’s Constitution will base on the Islamic principles and democracy. He said it is very important to read the Constitution in order to know about our existence. The Federation will fall and patriotism will end if the Constitution is eliminated, he remarked.

Qazi Faez Isa went on to say that someone wrote to the apex court to release the assets of judges. I provided the details of my assets along with my wife’s which are still available on the website of the top court, he added.