Miyawaki Forest project opens at UET KSK campus

LAHORE:“Miyawaki Forest” a project under Green Pakistan initiative was inaugurated at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore’s Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) campus here Friday.
On the advice of the UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sayed Mansoor Sarwar, the Campus Coordinator, UET-New Campus Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran inaugurated the “Miyawaki Forest” project who speaking on the occasion said that Japanese Miyawaki method was a new technology through which many trees could be planted within a small area. Rotary Club had donated 320 plants for this noble cause.