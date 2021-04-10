LWMC to introduce energy from waste project

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has organised a seminar regarding first of its kind project of Waste to Energy here Friday.

Local Government Provincial Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, LWMC CEO Ali Sultan and other waste management experts attended the seminar and discussed in detail about the Waste to Energy Project.

Dr Salman Shah, Adviser to the chief minister Punjab, on the occasion lauded the reforms taking place in the LWMC. The city has a full support from the Punjab government for its cleaning, he said adding Waste to Energy was the best technology that LWMC was going to introduce.

By generating energy from waste collection, not only the cleaning situation will improve but also a new industry will also begin, he maintained. Local Government Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal said the problem of garbage in Lahore was temporary.

He said that generating energy from the waste was one of the top priorities of the Punjab government. He said power plants would be set up near garbage dumpsites like Lakho Dair. “A plan to generate 15 to 20MW of electricity from Lahore's garbage is under consideration,” he revealed adding LWMC was working day and night to increase people's confidence in the waste management company.

Speaking on the occasion, LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan expressed great pleasure that LWMC was the leading waste management company of Punjab. He said earlier LWMC was only a monitoring agency, which has now become an operational company. The Waste to Energy project will be a game changer and will be of international standards, he said. Under this project, waste would be properly recycled and converted into energy, he said adding this project was badly needed to protect agriculture land and climate from environmental pollution.

Imran Ali Sultan, CEO, LWMC, also expressed his pride in the journey of Lahore Waste Management Company in new dimensions and said that generating energy from waste collection was the first project of its kind in the country. The city will get a revolutionary change, he said and maintained that the citizens would not have to wait for long. He said the people’s complaints regarding LWMC would be redressed within the next three months.