Work on Sujan Singh Haveli on the cards

Rawalpindi : The Project Concept (PC-I) of phase I of the restoration work of historic Sujan Singh Haveli involving Rs100 million has been finally approved and the preparations are now underway to launch it in the coming weeks.

According to the details shared by the Office of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, a team of experts has submitted its report that provided a roadmap to restore Sujan Singh Haveli in different phases.

The local administration is also making plans to ensure shifting of machinery to the required place through narrow roads around the ‘haveli’.

The details of the plan revealed that the establishment of a rooftop café in the ‘haveli’ would be an additional the attraction for the local and foreign tourists as it would enable them to have a beautify the view of the city.