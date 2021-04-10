Six of a family suffer burns in ‘AC explosion’

A woman and her four children were among six people who suffered serious burns in an explosion at their house on Friday.

According to the Soldier Bazaar police, the explosion was so loud that it created panic in the area. Volunteers from welfare organisations reached the property and transported the injured to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, where doctors termed their condition critical.

The children were identified as 22-year-old Shayan, seven-year-old Rabia, six-year-old Aman, and three-year-old Farwa, while their mother and aunt as Nilofer, 40, and Ana, 40. A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the property and inquired about the explosion. Experts from the bomb disposal squad, during their initial findings, ruled out the possibility of explosive material or terror activity behind the blast, and suggested that it apparently took place in an air conditioner installed in the kitchen.

Road accidents

Three people lost their lives in separate road mishaps in parts of the city on Friday. A young man died after an unidentified vehicle hit and killed him near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Super Highway police station. Following the accident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where the victim was identified as 27-year-old Niaz, son of Riaz.

Police said the deceased was crossing the road when the accident took place, and they had registered a case.

In another traffic accident, a 30-year-old man, Ahsan Ali, son of Jamshed Ali, died after his motorcycle collided with a speedy vehicle near Vita Chowrangi within the Korangi Industrial Area police’s jurisdiction. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the deceased was a factory worker who was on his way home after completing his duty at the factory when the accident took place. A case has been registered while investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and another injured after a speedy truck carrying a container first hit a car and a Shahzore truck and then hit a tree on the National Highway within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station. As a result, a man travelling in the car was killed and another man was injured.

The casualties were taken to the JPMC. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Sakhawat Ali, son of Mushtaq Ali, and the injured as Nadeem, 35, son of Rizwan.