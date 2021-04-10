Shehla Raza inaugurates tree plantation campaign at KU

Extensive tree plantation drives are required to prevent environmental pollution and reduce rising temperatures in the country. Sindh Minister for Women’s Development Syeda Shehla Raza said this on Friday as she inaugurated KU’s Clean and Green Campus: Second Plantation Drive 2021 on Friday.

She also planted a sapling at the Center of Excellence for Women Studies at the University of Karachi. She said the provincial government was working on various projects to improve environment in all the cities of Sindh.

She observed that creating awareness was essential to promote tree plantation for which universities could play an important role. “I am happy that the University of Karachi is playing its role in this regard. I am also very happy to see the trend of tree planting among the students on the campus.”

The provincial minister said if youngsters came forward and helped the governments and non-governmental organisations make the country clean and green, we could easily fulfil the dream of a green and clean province.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said for the past many years, Karachi had been transformed into a jungle of concrete structure and facing severe environmental issues due to lack of plants and trees.