Lawyer’s appointment: IHC adjourns Jadhav case due to judge’s leave

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on a case of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking appointment of lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in line with the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ).The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to leave of a bench member Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.