GCU to set up library on 12.5 acre

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has planned to establish one of Pakistan’s largest libraries over 12.5 acres of lands in its new campus at Kala Shah Kaku (KSK).

The proposed state-of-the-art library complex will have capacity of more than 12,000 readers in its five blocks. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi confirmed that they have completed the initial working on the PC-1 of the project with the input from the university’s library staff and Directorate of Planning and Development. Modelled after the libraries in Cambridge UK and Singapore, Prof Zaidi said, the proposed library complex would have five large blocks with reading halls, individual study spaces, mini cinema, conference halls and archives. “The computer and printing room will cater to 500 users at a time, while the library complex will also have museum, art gallery and cafeterias,” he added.

The VC explained that the GCU Library Complex would strive for a minimal carbon footprint through the inclusion of green spaces, solar panels and a green roof, as well as through other design features which maximise the efficiency. Prof Zaidi explained that funding for the library complex be drawn from multiple sources. The Vice-chancellor said that the GCU new campus after its completion would have a capacity for more than 30,000 students and this library would be a centre point for the reading, research and other academic activities of students. The VC also referred to developing a beautiful large Oval Ground at the New Campus with the support of gardeners and staff from Engineering Cell.