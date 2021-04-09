Dumper set alight after man crushed to death

An enraged crowd of people set a dumper on fire after it crushed a man to death near Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place when the man, a bakery owner, was crossing the road. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 32-year-old Farhan.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene following the accident; however, a large number of people gathered at the scene and set the vehicle on fire and blocked the flow of traffic. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and calmed the protesters down.

Girl found

A 17-year-old girl who had been reported as kidnapped from Sir Syed Town in North Karachi earlier this week was found by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) at the Karachi Cantonment Railway Station.

Police said that according to FIR No 283/21 that was registered at the Sir Syed police station on April 4, the girl’s father believed that she was kidnapped by a friend with whom she had been playing an online multiplayer game for three or four months.

Taking action based on intelligence information and after conducting a technical analysis, the AVCC reached the railway station and found the girl there with her friend Shan Ali, son of Muhammad Sharif, and his companion Sheroz Ali, son of Zulfiqar Ali.

Police said they have arrested both the men and are carrying out further investigation as well as raids to arrest more suspects who may be involved in the incident.