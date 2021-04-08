PDWP approves 5 irrigation projects worth Rs4.22bn

PESHAWAR: Five schemes worth Rs4.22 billion were approved at the special meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan presided over the meeting, which deliberated and approved schemes pertaining to the Irrigation sector, said a handout.

The projects, it said, would be included in the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The approved projects include construction of Shahokhel Ouch Bazaar gravity flow Irrigation Scheme in Hangu worth Rs320 million, construction of Rs 3 billion Manchura dam project, Mansehra; Improvement of canal patrol roads, flood protection works and civil channels in Malakand district worth Rs300 million, construction/Improvement of New Michini / ICHRI canal systems along with allies infrastructure irrigation patrol roads and installation of solar based irrigation tube wells in Shabqadar Tehsil in Charsadda worth Rs300 million; Construction/Improvement of canal infrastructure along with canal patrol roads of lower Swat canal, Abazai canal and drainage system and installation of solar-based irrigation tube wells in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda worth Rs300 million.