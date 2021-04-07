Five killed as rivals trade fire in Karak

KARAK: Five persons, including a passer-by, were killed when two rival groups traded fire in Darshakhel area of Shnawa Guddikhe Union Council here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the rivals traded fire after they came across in the Darshakhel area. As a result, five persons identified as Waqar and Akhtar, sons of Rabnawaz, Muhammad Jaffar and Ihsanullah, and a passer-by Muhammad Ayub sustained injuries. All the injured succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, the sources said, adding, police registered the first information report of the incident.