Customs intelligence forfeits Rs21.5m drugs

SUKKUR: The Customs intelligence has recovered Gutka (Pan Parag) from a non-Custom paid vehicle at Toll Plaza, Sukkur. Reports said the recovered gutka was worth Rs20 million. It also recovered fake cigarettes from the Toll Plaza, Ranipur, in Khairpur that were worth Rs1.5 million. An official said the narcotics and cigarettes were being smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan.