Conference on medical education held

Islamabad: Riphah International University, Islamabad - Pakistan and Universitas Islam Indonesia, Yogyakarta – Indonesia jointly organised 7th International Conference on Medical Education (ICME) 2021. The theme of the conference was ‘Excellence in Health Profession Education; through globalisation and collaboration.’

More than 300 research papers presented and around 500 delegates from all over the world participated in the conference. Around 40 world-renowned medical educationists graced the event and shared their experiences during various scientific sessions at the conference.

Wiryono Raharjo Arch, PhD, vice-rector at Universitas Islam Indonesia and Hassan Muhammad Khan, chancellor, Riphah International University were the guests of honor in the opening ceremony of ICME 2021 Virtual Conference.