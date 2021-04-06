Conference on medical education held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Riphah International University, Islamabad - Pakistan and Universitas Islam Indonesia, Yogyakarta – Indonesia jointly organised 7th International Conference on Medical Education (ICME) 2021. The theme of the conference was ‘Excellence in Health Profession Education; through globalisation and collaboration.’
More than 300 research papers presented and around 500 delegates from all over the world participated in the conference. Around 40 world-renowned medical educationists graced the event and shared their experiences during various scientific sessions at the conference.
Wiryono Raharjo Arch, PhD, vice-rector at Universitas Islam Indonesia and Hassan Muhammad Khan, chancellor, Riphah International University were the guests of honor in the opening ceremony of ICME 2021 Virtual Conference.