Dr Yasmin Rashid for enhancing dengue surveillance

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a cabinet meeting on dengue prevention at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The minister reviewed the arrangements for the control of dengue.

The minister said, “All suspected patients are tested as part of surveillance. If symptoms appear, people may contact 1033. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must personally supervise and monitor the dashboard of dengue themselves. Adequate medicines are available in government hospitals.

The surveillance teams must take action after identification of the hotspots to eliminate dengue larva. Awareness about dengue is being given on helpline. DEAG recommendations must be implemented. I urge all people to take precautionary measure and implement dengue SOPs. The surveillance teams must be immediately mobilised to eliminate dengue larva across the province.