King Charles in hot water after Andrew arrest: ‘Step down!’

King Charles is under intense scrutiny following the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with experts warning the monarch could face a crisis if any palace wrongdoing comes to light.

The cancer-stricken King has pledged full cooperation with investigators after Andrew was taken into custody over alleged misconduct in public office connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal analysts now say that Charles will need to take action to protect the monarchy’s reputation, per Radar Online.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie said, "I do think that King Charles needs to be very clear that he will cooperate and allow his staff to give statements to the police and provide all the internal correspondence, all the complaints that were made about Andrew, all the material the police need to mount a proper investigation."

Lownie was then asked what could happen if Andrew isn’t prosecuted but a palace cover-up is revealed, to which he said, "Well, I think it's very serious. I think then people will be calling for a clean sweep."

"I don't think William is in any way implicated in this scandal, and I think there will be growing calls for the King to step down."

Meanwhile, a senior constitutional scholar said "If credible evidence emerged that the palace obstructed or concealed material, the pressure on Charles would be immense to step down from the throne early.”

"Abdication would move from fringe discussion to mainstream debate,” they added. "The monarchy survives on public trust – any perception of institutional shielding could be explosive."