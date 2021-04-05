Saqib promoted as Lt General

RAWALPINDI: Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik has been promoted as Lt. General and appointed new Chief of Logistics Staff, Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. The newly promoted three-star General, who hails from Punjab Regiment, has been posted as Chief of Logistics Staff following retirement of his predecessor Lt. General Azhar Saleh Abbasi on completion of his service in Pakistan Army.