Bilawal says ready to do Opp alone

By our correspondent

NAUDERO: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said only we know how to run the movement in a democratic manner.

Speaking on the 42nd death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here on Sunday, Bilawal said we challenged the puppet government in rallies. If the Punjab government had been overthrown due to this continuity, the selected in the federal government would have run themselves.

Bilawal said his party was ready to join hands with the allies or to do opposition alone but they will not sit until they send this puppet government packing. He said whatever had happened to us, we are ready to forget everything for the bigger cause. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto worked with the same people who tortured Asif Zardari and exiled her. He said today 10 years later, we are sending Yusuf Raza Gilani back to parliament. The same parties disqualified Yusuf Raza Gilani. He became a senator with their votes, he added. Bilawal said the puppet system has been exposed, adding the PPP had defeated Imran Khan in the National Assembly and Senate.

Bilawal said those who martyred Bhutto in fact murdered the dreams of the founding fathers and buried the future of Pakistani generations. Bilawal said Pakistan would have been a welfare state with a vibrant economy and society, seen as a role-model Muslim country in the world, had Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not been hanged.

He said Bhutto was an iconic leader, who had laid the foundations for equitable economic, political and democratic infrastructure. He added that the passing of the 1973 Constitution remains till today the greatest democratic achievement of this country. He said that the policies of Bhutto led to the establishment of huge industrial, economic and commercial ventures that revolutionised the country by redistributing wealth from the hands of a few to the many.

“It was unfortunate that dictator Zia overthrew Bhutto’s legitimately elected government and landed Pakistan into a quagmire of intolerance, extremism and poverty,” he said.

“Dictators and their selected unguided missiles imposed on this nation subsequently destroyed the democratic, societal and economic fabric, decimating all gains of transferring power to the people by concentrating it back into the hands of a few,” he added. Bilawal said they would carry on the mission of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, continuing the struggle for a strong, democratic, egalitarian and progressive nation.

Meanwhile, the 42nd death anniversary of ZA Bhutto was observed throughout Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Umarkot, Sanghar, Larkana and other cities. Bilawal also attended Quran Khuwani and Fateha at the Bhutto House in Naudero.

Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, laid a floral wreath at the grave of ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.