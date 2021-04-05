Two murdered, as many injured in city

Two people have been murdered, while as many have been injured in different parts of the city, according to the police officials who provided the details on the incidents on Sunday.

Manghopir SHO Abdul Khaliq Ansar said that a man was killed in a firing incident in Pir Alam Khan Goth, adding that the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Mir Faqir. The SHO said that there was an empty plot in the locality, where some unidentified people had arrived to attempt to grab it, adding that Faqir was killed by the firing of the watchman. He said that the police have arrested the suspect, namely Yaro Khan.

Body found A SITE Superhighway police official said that the decomposing body of a man who was yet to be identified was found in the Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood, adding that the deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The official said that the body was at least two days old, adding that hitherto unidentified persons had apparently tortured the man to death over reasons that were yet to be ascertained.

Two wounded

A Mehmoodabad police official said that 40-year-old Irfan, son of Rafiq, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Manzoor Colony, adding that he was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). A Korangi Industrial Area police official said that 30-year-old Shahzad, son of Nazeer, was wounded by the firing of hitherto unidentified persons, adding that he was taken to the JPMC.

Youth wounded

A young man was wounded due to celebratory gunfire at a wedding ceremony in the Sherpao Colony area in Landhi on Sunday. Police said the injured youth was identified as 22-year-old Tahir, son of Ashraf, and he was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. According to police, he was hit by a bullet that was fired as part of celebrations at a wedding ceremony. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.