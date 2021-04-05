Preparing for exams

The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing at a fast pace. Overcrowded hospitals are struggling to meet the needs of Covid-19 patients. Keeping in view the current serious situation, the education authorities closed schools in some parts of the country. Ever since the virus hit the country, the education sector has been badly disturbed. Now, the authorities will conduct the annual examinations for secondary classes. The only way to conduct the exams is to vaccinate all students to avoid the spread of the virus.

Also, it is apparent that schools will not be able to finish the syllabus on time. The relevant authorities should keep this in mind when setting the examination papers. In the time of the pandemic, the authorities should take every possible step to provide some relief to students.

Hafsa Khan

Karachi