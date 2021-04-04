First Ramazan on 14th: Fawad

Islamabad : As the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13 for the sighting of the Ramazan moon, science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry claims that the fasting month of the Islamic calendar will begin the same day.

According to him, Pakistanis will break their first Ramazan fast on April 14.

In a tweet on Saturday, the minister said the moon of Ramazan would be clearly sighted on April 13 in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.

He prayed that Ramazan become a month of mercy and blessings for all.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has already forecast that the Ramazan moon will be sighted April 13 due to clear sky with few clouds.