Today is Easter so ‘The News’ wishes a very happy Easter to all who celebrate this auspicious occasion. May your day be filled with happiness and peace as you share the time celebrating with family and friends. Though there is some gloom and many people are worried over the health situation in the country, despite the odds, life must go on and celebrations must take place, especially if the day is as significant as this. But as good citizens, those who are celebrating will ensure SOP’s are observed so that a day of celebration does not turn into one that is regretted because they were not.

By the way, have you noticed that the season of Spring has multiple celebrations of the different faiths espoused by the multi-cultural people living in this country. We have celebrated Nowruz along with the Parsi and Iranian community; the Hindu community celebrated Holi and Easter will be celebrated today. So this season comes in with a bang and is the most enjoyable of all as a ‘new life’ comes to nature.

Did you know this interesting fact? The earliest date given for Easter celebrations is on or after March 22nd while the last date of celebration can go up to April 25th depending on the advent of Lent (forty days of fasting or giving up a habit you are dependent on).