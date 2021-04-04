Rs85 per kg sugar retail price fixed in City

LAHORE : The district administration has fixed the retail price of sugar at Rs 85 per kg across the City.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik on Saturday issued a notification in this regard and directed all the price control magistrates to visit their respective areas and ensured strict implementation on the officially-fixed sugar price.

"If any shopkeeper is found overcharging for sugar, heavy fine shall be imposed", he instructed the officers.

The DC himself remained in field and checked various grocery stores. He also inquired from the public about the availability of sugar.