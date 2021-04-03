close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

Afghan national gets jail term for smuggling gold

National

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday awarded 25 years imprisonment to an Afghan national held by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in August last year for smuggling over 3 kg gold across the border.The accused identified as Idrees was charged by the CTD under various sections of money-laundering laws. The court awarded 25 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs96 million on the accused. The court also ordered to deport him on completion of his sentence.

