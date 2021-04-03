Gold prices rise Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose Rs1,500/tola to Rs106,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs1,286 to Rs90,878, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $19 to $1,731/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates increased Rs40 to Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also increased Rs34.30 to Rs1,165.98, it added.