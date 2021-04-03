Hotel One now in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD: To recreate the charm of travelling to a contemporary city with a royal past, the new Hotel One will be opening its doors soon to travellers in Bahawalpur, the city of Nawabs, a statement said on Thursday.

In this connection, a groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Haseeb Gardezi, chief operating officer of Hashoo Group Hospitality Division, Waqar Qureshi, director development – Hotel One, and Makhdoom Murtala Muhammad, the franchisee of Hotel One in Bahawalpur, it added.

Hashoo Group is the leading and largest chain of hotels in Pakistan that own and operates the five-star Pearl-Continental, Marriott and the select-service Hotel One brands in Pakistan. Located on Ahmedpur Road, this will be the second Hotel One in the City of Nawabs and will feature 50 elegant rooms, offer all-day dining at an in-house restaurant and cater to banquet and conference facilities at multipurpose halls.

Moreover, the upcoming hotel will be located in the business district of Bahawalpur. Upon construction, the hotel will reflect the historic architectural heritage that the iconic city of Bahawalpur is famous for.

The launch of this hotel will not only contribute to domestic employment but will also provide tourists’ quality lodging facilities within their reach.