Two wounded in firing incidents

Two security guards were wounded in separate firing incidents in the city on Friday. According to police, a security guard deputed at a fuel station in the Port Qasim area was wounded in a firing incident.

Police said the guard was shot by armed suspects when he offered them resistance during their mugging attempt at the petrol station. As a result of the firing, the guard was injured. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 35-year-old Asif Iqbal, son of Ghulam Sarwar. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

In a separate incident, another security guard was injured after he was shot at a private steel factory in the Sher Shah area. The injured man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. He was identified as Azhar Iqbal, 35, son of Ali Akbar. Police said the firing took place during a clash between two security guards. Police have arrested a suspect identified as Mir Hassan. Further investigations are under way.