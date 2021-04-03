Employee injured in restaurant fire in Malir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An employee of a restaurant suffered burns in a fire at the eatery in Model Colony on Friday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, responding to information, two fire tenders were sent to put out the blaze at the restaurant located on Liaquat Ali Khan Road.
After a while, the firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which, according to an initialpolice inquiry, had apparently broken out due to a gas cylinder explosion. A restaurant employee, identified as 25-year-old Faizan, son of Rizwan, suffered burns and was taken to a private hospital, where his condition was said to be out of danger.