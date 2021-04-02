close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 2, 2021

Our Correspondent
April 2, 2021

LAHORE: University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore Thursday announced schedule for combined entry test for admission to public sector engineering institutes of Punjab.

The university on its official website announced that the Engineering College Admission Test (ECAT) 2021 for BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering (Technology) will take place at designated centres of Virtual University from May 24 to May 27, 2021. Interested candidates can get entry test token number from April 12 to May 17, 2021.

