Coronavirus kills 21 more people in KP

PESHAWAR: Twenty-one more people died and 1,044 others tested positive for coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday taking the death toll from the viral infection to 2,363 in the province.

Of 21 fatalities, 13 died in Peshawar, three in Mardan, two in Bajaur and one each in Swabi, Abbotabad and Kohat.

In KP, Peshawar has suffered more losses from coronavirus than any other place.

According to official data, 1,258 people had died of the viral infection in the provincial capital city.

Abbottabad with 160 fatalities is second to Peshawar, Swat with 138 is third while Mardan is fourth with 123 human losses.

Of 1,044 positive cases, Peshawar recorded 419, Mardan 73, Nowshera and Swat 66 each, Malakand 61, Dir Lower 56, Haripur 45, Dir Upper 42, Swabi 37, Kohat 33, Khyber 20, Bajaur 19, Buner 18, Abbotabad and Bannu 17 each, Dera Ismail Khan 11, and Chitral Lower 10.

Meanwhile, the hospitals remained under pressure due to covid patients referred to them from other places.

The Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar has capacity of 68 ventilators of which 44 are purely dedicated to the covid patients.

Presently, 18 patients were on ventilators in the LRH.

Of 240 beds dedicated to the covid patients, only 185 are occupied by the covid patients.

In the Hayatabad Medical Complex, the hospital administration has arranged 154 beds for covid patients of which 139 are in use of the patients.

Of the total 55 ventilators, the HMC administration has dedicated 30 ventilators to the covid patients.

Presently , 30 patients have been put on ventilators in the HMC.

In the Khyber Teaching Hospital, the hospital administration has dedicated 106 beds for the corona patients and only bed was vacant.