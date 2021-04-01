Mirpurkhas Police recover 16kgs opium

SUKKUR: The Mirpurkhas Police have recovered two maunds and 16 kgs opium, while being smuggled to district Umarkot. Reports said the police on Wednesday, in the limits of Ghulam Nabi Shah, during snap checking, recovered two maunds and 16 kgs opium, which was being smuggled to district Umarkot. The police arrested an alleged drug peddler, Asghar s/o Tufail. They said the estimated price of the recovered opium was Rs800 million in international market.