DG Sports inspects infrastructure in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inspected the facilities at Mandi Bahauddin Sports Complex, Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Rasool Road and Quaid-e-Azam Football ground the other day.

Arshad issued directions to upgrade the facilities at Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Rasool Road and Quaid-e-Azam Football ground and renovate Mandi Bahauddin Sports Complex.

Arshad said that Sports Board Punjab is acting upon the policies formulated by Punjab government for the promotion of sports.