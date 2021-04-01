Harsh steps

The current alarming situation where a rise in Covid-19 cases has created a wave of fear in the country calls for strict measures by the government to contain the spread of the virus. However, complete lockdowns in Pakistan will be a total disaster for our economy. Lockdowns will also result in an increase in the number of people living below the poverty line.

To deal with the situation, the government must ensure that people are following SOPs. The health department should also urge citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in a timely manner.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi