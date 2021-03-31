Pakistan supports stable, prosperous Afghanistan: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

“The Afghan peace process stands at a defining juncture and after having faced conflict and instability for over 40 years, it has never been so close to turning the tide. We have arrived at this stage, guided by the conviction that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. It is imperative that this belief continues to guide the Afghan parties, and the international community supporting the aspirations of the Afghan people”, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing at 9th Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference, in Dushanbe.

Qureshi said that Pakistan had consistently urged them to remain constructively engaged for securing a positive outcome.

Pakistan’s eight point suggestions for moving forward were spelt out by the Foreign Minister in which it first and foremost asked for an orderly and responsible withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan while also making sure reduction in violence and ceasefire are achieved at the earliest.

Further, the suggestions asked for consolidating and building upon the progress made through the Doha process, preserving the international community’s investment and the consequent development gains made over the years, culminating the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process into a sustainable political solution, securing the international community’s financial engagement to support Afghanistan in its post-conflict path to progress, planning long-term reconstruction and economic development for Afghanistan, and finally creating pull factors for the Afghan refugees to return to their homeland with dignity and honour through a time-bound and well-resourced plan.