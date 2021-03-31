close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

Met Office issues countrywide heatwave alert

National

March 31, 2021

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that the first heatwave of the season is likely to hit many parts of the country during the current week.

"Mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country," a spokesman for the PMD said in a statement. According to him, Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday.

The spokesman said temperatures were also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country. "Dust raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period with the daytime temperatures remaining above normal (04-06°C) in most plain areas," he said.

