ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the bilateral ties, regional peace and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers was held Monday on the sidelines of 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference being held on March 30 at Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe.

During the meeting, Qureshi said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed brotherly ties deeply rooted in religious, civilizational and traditional affinities. According to a press release, the foreign minister observed that the establishment of high-level strategic cooperation council had transformed the bilateral ties between the two countriesinto strategic cooperation.

Both the foreign ministers also discussed in detail the Afghan peace process and Qureshi stressed that permanent and durable solution to the Afghan issue could be achieved through a comprehensive dialogue led by the Afghan leadership.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support to Pakistan over Kashmir issue and termed it encouraging for the oppressed Kashmiris. He also said holding of conference was also manifestation of Turkey’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the whole region and extended full support to these efforts.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived at Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe to attend 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference. Upon arrival at the airport, the foreign minister and his delegation was warmly received by Tajikistan Deputy Foreign Minister Huseynzoda Muzaffar, Pakistan ambassador Imran Haidar, Deputy Ambassador Shahid Ali Sehar and other top officials.