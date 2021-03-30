229 FIRs registered over virus SOPs breach

LAHORE:Lahore Police on Monday registered 229 FIRs over corona SOPs violations. Police lodged 124 cases on violation of SOPs, including maintenance of social distance and not following timings of commercial activities whereas 105 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks in wake of third wave of pandemic.

Spokesperson for Lahore Police said that most of the cases of violations had continuously been recorded in City division areas during last two days where 33 FIRs were registered against mask violations and 68 FIRs were lodged against other SOPs breach. Moreover, 52 FIRs were registered in Civil Lines division and 34 FIRs at Iqbal Town division. Similarly, 21 FIRs were lodged in different police stations of Model Town division for not wearing masks and 28 FIRs were registered at Cantt division whereas four cases were lodged in Sadar division in this regard. Accordingly, 229 FIRs were registered against different violations, including not following the social distance and timings schedule of commercial activities in last two days.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that joint teams of police, district administration and health personnel had been monitoring the implementation status on the directions of govt regarding corona SOPs.