Youth dies in road accident

LAHORE:A 17-year old motorcyclist lost his life in a road accident near Islampura on Sunday. The victim was identified as Doha Butt. The accident took place due to over speeding. Body was shifted to morgue. Injured child dies: A child expired in hospital on Sunday, a day after he got a bullet wound in a wedding function in the Hadyara police area.

The victim Usman was attending the wedding function of his cousin in Naror village when he got a bullet wound. He was admitted to hospital where he expired. Body was shifted to morgue.

smugglING bid: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin to the United Kingdom through cargo service at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The parcel was reportedly booked by one Usman Gulraiz of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at Allama Iqbal International Cargo to be shipped to the United Kingdom in the name of Sajid Rafiq.

Biker hit to death: A 20-year old bike rider died in a road accident on Ghazi Road Factory Area on Sunday. Ali was passing through Ghazi Road when a speeding bike coming from opposite direction hit his bike, as a result he got fatal injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Body was removed to morgue.