Tourism in Swat

Swat is blessed with attractive tourist spots and unmatched natural beauty. It offers extremely pleasant and eye-catching views and invites foreign and national tourists in large numbers to enjoy its unique tourist attractions. The restoration of peace and the subsequent opening of Swat Expressway has initiated a new era of development of tourism

in the area. There has been a sharp increase in the number of tourists in winter as well. Thousands of tourists visit the valley in winter to enjoy the snow-clad landscape with stunning scenes of nature. Adventure sports, especially the International Ski Festival in Malam Jabba, make it even more compelling for tourists to visit the area.

The resumption of flight operations at the Swat airport after a hiatus of 17 years is a good sign that will help boost tourism. This step will mark the dawn of a new era. The number of tourists will increase.

Tariq Khan

Swat