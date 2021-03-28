Mohmand Dam work in progress

ISLAMABAD: The access tunnel of Mohmand Dam for swift excavation of diversion tunnels has been completed, while construction work is simultaneously in progress on nine different sites of the project.

This was briefed to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) during his visit to the project, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The chairman was briefed that excavation work on the main dam, spillway, power intake, diversion tunnels, and re-regulation pond is underway in addition to the construction work on irrigation tunnel, access roads, project colony, and offices.

The bridge across River Swat is also being constructed for mobilisation of construction machinery, workforce, and equipment on both banks of the river.

Reviewing the construction activities at the project, the WAPDA chairman said that Mohmand Dam, like all other water and hydropower projects, is instrumental for the economic stability of Pakistan and social development in the country, particularly Khyber-Pakhtunknwa; therefore, timely completion of the project is of paramount importance.

He directed the project management to gear up their efforts for the purpose.

On completion, Mohmand Dam will store around 1.2-million-acre feet (MAF) of water and help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Naushera.

Mohmand Dam Power House will generate 800MW hydel electricity, contributing 2.86 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity annually to the national grid.