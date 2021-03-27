41 shops sealed over SOPs breach

LAHORE:The district administration officers conducted operations to implement the corona related SOPs and sealed 41 businesses here on Friday. DC Mudassar Riaz said a total of 41 shops, stores and marriage halls were sealed and fine of Rs. 93,500 was imposed on the violators of the SOPs.

City Assistant Commissioner Faisan Ahmed sealed 11 shops and stores, seven hotels and restaurants and one marriage hall. Shalimar AC Mansoor Qazi fined nine shops and marriage halls and sealed 13 marriage halls and shops and imposed Rs93,500 fine. The sealed businesses included Bata Shoe Shop, Unique Bakery Shop, Leather Shoe Shop, Fast Coal Shop, Bashir Sons Shop, M Ali Pan Shop, Afzal Taylor Shop, Rizwan Cloth Shop, Hafiz Taylor Shop, Amir Hardware Shop, Kaka Pan Shop, Karachi Naseeb Biryani, Rana Salman Tea Stall, Al-Muddadji Qurban Hotel, New Osmania Restaurant, Rehman Restaurant, Rehman Sanitary, Madina Electronics, Shahi Tent Marriage Hall, Moazzam Royal Marquee, Arsalan Qasr Younis, Akmal Aalin Shadi Hall, Nadeem Nazir Palace, One Dollar Shop, Mustafa Catering, Dogar Pan Shop, Riteish Marquee, Jamshed General Store, Asim&Sons Sanitary Store, Rehman DJ Sound System, Mobin Pan Shop, Madina Sanitary, Mian Mobile, Shoes Shop Opposite GT Road, Rahim China Cell Fair, Al-Azeem Mobile, Mian Mobile, Usman Shows, Ustad G Pan Shop and Al-Miraj Marriage Hall.

The City AC also supervised an awareness campaign in the Chauburji area about prevention from corona. Masks were also distributed among the people. The DC paid a surprise visit to Akbari Mandi and met with the traders there. He got a briefing on sock of sugar and other essentials items.

The implementation of government rates and posting of rate lists was also discussed in detail. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who would speculate in Akbari Mandi and increase the prices of essential commodities.