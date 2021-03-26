PFUJ slams Pemraâ€™s advice to TV channels

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the issuance of advice barring all satellite TV channels to stop analysis on the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as this is unnecessary as per the standards of the globalised world we live in today.

In a joint statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, while showing serious concern on the issuance of advice to TV channels urged for immediate withdrawal of the letter and demanded stern action against Pemra chairman and officials, who are bent upon damaging the image of the country by issuing such piece of advice and notices to TV channels on petty issues to suppress the media and press freedom in the country.

They said the performance of any organisation and institution including NAB which is run through public funds, is subject to scrutiny and criticism as this will only improve its functioning.

They have urged the government to let freedom of press prevail and a culture of healthy criticism flourish to create respect. They said the government should allow functioning of Pemra as an independent regulatory body and appoint an unbiased person as its chairman.