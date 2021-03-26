Call for action as stray dogs bite two children in Dhoraji

Perturbed residents called for action after two children were bitten by stray dogs in the city’s Dhoraji area on Thursday, a Geo News report said. Residents arrived at the Ferozabad Police station to register a case against the Karachi administrator and District East authorities.

Dhoraji’s former UC chairman Junaid Makati said the children suffered owing to the city administration’s negligence towards its duties. Police said they would take action when details of the incident were revealed by authorities of the hospital where the two children had been taken to and were being treated.

Dog-bite cases are on the rise in province, but the authorities have failed to address the issue. A large number of stray dogs live on the pavements along II Chundrigar Road as well as in streets of this busy road in Karachi. Office-goers especially find it difficult to arrive to and leave their workplaces in the presence of these stray dogs.

SHC decision

Last week, the Sukkur Bench of the Sindh High Court had suspended the membership of PPP lawmakers Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikander from the provincial assembly over increasing dog-bite incidents within their constituencies. In its written order, the high court had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to suspend the membership of the MPAs from Ratodero and Jamshoro.

‘Not just in Sindh’

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said incidents of dog- bites had been taking place not just in Sindh but all over the country, and the recent court decision to suspend the membership of two lawmakers of the province on this account was not right.

Responding to queries of media persons during a press conference on Thursday in Karachi, he said the court, while ordering the suspension of the membership of two lawmakers of the provincial assembly, had not properly used its judicial mind, and the government would file an appeal against this judgment. He said his government and the municipal agencies in the province had been working together to get rid of the menace of stray dogs to safeguard the people.