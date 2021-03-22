Man shot dead by robbers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: A farmer was killed and his fellow badly injured when unidentified robbers opened fire on them for offering resistance to their robbery attempt.
The robbers were busy looting passersby by blocking a road near Chak 203/EB here on Saturday night. Victims Syed Ghazanfar Abbass, a resident of Chak 433/EB and Muhammad Ahmad of Chak 255/EB, were intercepted by the armed robbers. On resisting the robbery bid, the robbers opened fire on the victims. As a result, Ghazanfar Abbas died and his fellow Ahmad sustained serve injuries. The injured victim was rushed to Burewala THQ hospital. Police were searching for the culprits.
