Man shot dead by robbers

BUREWALA: A farmer was killed and his fellow badly injured when unidentified robbers opened fire on them for offering resistance to their robbery attempt.

The robbers were busy looting passersby by blocking a road near Chak 203/EB here on Saturday night. Victims Syed Ghazanfar Abbass, a resident of Chak 433/EB and Muhammad Ahmad of Chak 255/EB, were intercepted by the armed robbers. On resisting the robbery bid, the robbers opened fire on the victims. As a result, Ghazanfar Abbas died and his fellow Ahmad sustained serve injuries. The injured victim was rushed to Burewala THQ hospital. Police were searching for the culprits.

rain: Rain coupled with thunderstorm hit the city and its suburbs on Sunday morning. The first spring season rain turned the weather pleasant.