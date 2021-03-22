ANF destroys poppy cultivation in interior Sindh

KARACHI: A heavy contingent of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), along with Rangers and local Police, has destroyed poppy crop cultivated on 40 acres in district Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Poppy cultivation which is otherwise an illegal activity is being conducted like a regular farming practice in the area due to lack of civil administrative control, the ANF said. The district Qambar-Shahdadkot is famous for the poppy crop and remains most deprived where the majority lives below the poverty line.

According to an official correspondence, copies of which are available with The News, heavy contingents of ANF officials besides Rangers and local police carried out a five-day-long operation in villages Konker, Goth Masjid, Rajoo Ja Aithya of district Qambar-Shahadadkot from February 22-27, 2021 and destroyed the 40 acres of poppy crop.

Colonel Anwar Hussain, Joint Director of Regional Directorate of ANF, in his letter has asked the Sindh government to ensure an effective civil administration that brooks no political interference. He also recommended the government to hold jirgas of notables to bring an awareness against the drug menace and ensure provision of educational, health and modern farming facilities to dissuade the influentials and the local farmers from poppy cultivation. The report also portrays a terrible picture of the socioeconomic conditions on the area. According to it, the area is devoid of health centers, even basic health units are located at a distance of two to three hours drive. The schools only exist on papers but on ground no educational facility available.

The ANF informed the provincial government, that due to tribal disputes the provincial and civil administration do not have access into the area. The civil administration must take cohesive measures to maintain law and order due to presence of national strategic assets.