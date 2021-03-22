close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 22, 2021

No facilities

Newspost

 
March 22, 2021

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the dismal state of Karachi University (KU). Students of this state-owned university are deprived of the basic facilities, including well-equipped classrooms, trained and experienced teachers, uninterrupted supply of electricity, and clean water. There are no golf carts on campus which can take students to the university’s main gates – which is quite far. A majority of university buses need immediate repairs. The number of these buses isn’t enough to accommodate all students.

The relevant authorities are requested to take adequate steps to resolve these issues in an efficient manner and provide the basic facilities to students.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost