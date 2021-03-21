JI drums up support for March 28 rally for Karachi’s rights

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday continued his visits in Karachi to gain support from the masses for the “Haq do Karachi ko” rally to be staged on March 28.

For the third consecutive day, he visited multiple areas in the city. During his visit, the JI leader also called on and expressed solidarity with the affected people of Mehran Cooperative Society.

The JI leader also invited traders’ representatives, shopkeepers and people from other walks of life to join the rally. He addressed multiple political gatherings and corner meetings.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said that the rally would be a part of the “Haq do Karachi ko” movement, demanding due rights for the city.

He urged the citizens to join the JI’s campaign for the rights of Karachi, saying thirty million people of Karachi could get their due rights only by a joint struggle.

Rehman said the party he represented was the only honest, true and competent political power in the city to ensure and safeguard the civic rights of Karachi.

Referring to former city mayors Abdul Sattar Afghani and Nematullah Khan, he said the past of the city was evidence for his claim in this regard.

Shedding some light on the role of ruling parties in the Centre, province and the city, he said that the troika of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was responsible for the miseries of the metropolis.

He said the three parties tried to achieve their political gains to a maximum extent, but in return they only offered the politics of divide, crime and hate.

The JI was not going to unite the masses on the basis of cast, creed and colour, he said, adding that instead his party would gather and unite the masses for the sake of Pakistan and Islam.

“We are not asking for alms; we are demanding our due rights,” he said, demanding civic facilities and infrastructure for the city.

He added that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and home to some 30 million people, but the mega city was being neglected continuously by the forces that claimed to be its leaders.

He said the party would continue its struggle for the rights of Karachi. He maintained that the party had already constituted ‘public aid committees’ on a local level, and urged the masses to support and own them.

The Karachi Transformation Plan was nothing but a deception, he said, adding that the people should not be made fools in the name of the Karachi package.